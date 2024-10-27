The New Orleans Saints will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in a cross-conference Week 8 NFL matchup on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are 3-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Saints are 2-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. New Orleans is looking to snap a five-game losing streak. In Week 7, the Saints suffered a 33-10 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers are looking to bounce back from a 17-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. New Orleans is 3-4 and Los Angeles is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.

Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif., is at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Chargers are favored by 7 points in the latest Saints vs. Chargers odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 41 points. The Chargers are -337 money line favorites (risk $337 to win $100), while the Saints are +267 underdogs. Before locking in any Chargers vs. Saints picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven compute simulation model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Saints vs. Chargers and just locked in its Week 8 NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL betting lines for the Chargers vs. Saints game:

Chargers vs. Saints spread: Chargers -7

Chargers vs. Saints over/under: 41 points

Chargers vs. Saints money line: Chargers -337, Saints +267

Chargers vs. Saints streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers have been one of the best defensive teams in the NFL this season. They lead the league in points allowed per game (13.8), and rank in the top-10 in total yards allowed per game (295.3), passing yards allowed per game (184.2), and rushing yards allowed per game(111.2). Veteran edge rushers Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree help form one of the league's best pass rushes.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the most talented players at his position in the NFL. Despite battling an ankle injury, Herbert has managed to throw for 1,164 yards, six touchdowns, and only one interception. Running back J.K. Dobbins has revived his career with the Chargers, and enters this matchup with 478 yards and three touchdowns on 95 carries.

Why the Saints can cover

Few teams have been hit as harder by the injury bug than the Saints. Fortunately for New Orleans, some key players could be returning for this Week 8 matchup. Chris Olave (concussion), Cesar Ruiz (knee), Taysom Hill (ribs) and Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) are among the players battling injury who don't carry a designation. Quarterback Derek Carr (oblique), however, is listed as doubtful, meaning Spencer Rattler will likely start again.

Running back Alvin Kamara is quietly having one of the most productive seasons of his career. He enters Week 8 with 438 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and 34 catches for 252 yards and a score. Defensively, cornerback Alontae Taylor has been a game-changer for the Saints. He enters this matchup with 42 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

