Saints vs. Colts: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Saints vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis @ New Orleans
Current Records: New Orleans 10-3; Indianapolis 6-7
What to Know
The Indianapolis Colts are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Indianapolis and New Orleans will really light up the scoreboard.
The Colts were close but no cigar last week as they fell 38-35 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The losing side was boosted by QB Jacoby Brissett, who passed for two TDs and 251 passing yards on 36 attempts.
In almost any game, 46 points would all but guarantee a win. Not in this one. New Orleans fell just short of the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 48-46. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of QB Drew Brees, who passed for five TDs and 349 passing yards on 40 attempts in addition to is punching in one rushing touchdown. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 138.40.
Indianapolis is expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. One last thing to keep an eye out for: the Colts hit the right side of the field hard in their last contest, throwing toward the right sideline for 110 yards on 7.86 yards per attempt. This is exactly where the Saints' defense has most struggled to contain the passing attack, however; they have allowed 921 passing yards on this side of the field out of a total 3,465 passing yards allowed.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a big 9-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 25, 2015 - New Orleans 27 vs. Indianapolis 21
-
