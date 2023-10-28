The Indianapolis Colts host the New Orleans Saints in a battle of 3-4 teams looking to bolster their playoff hopes by evening their record at .500. The Saints fell last Thursday night to the Jaguars, 31-24, while the Colts came up short in a wild game, 39-38 vs. the Browns. New Orleans has won the last four meetings, including Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, a 31-17 victory in a game quarterbacked by Drew Brees and Peyton Manning. The most recent matchup was in 2019, a 34-7 New Orleans victory at the Superdome. The Saints are 1-5-1 against the spread, while the Colts are 4-3 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a 2-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Saints odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 43.5. Before making any Saints vs. Colts picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Colts and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 8 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Saints:

Colts vs. Saints spread: Saints -2

Colts vs. Saints over/under: 43.5 points

Colts vs. Saints money line: Colts -111, Saints -131

Colts vs. Saints picks: See picks at SportsLine

Colts vs. Saints live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Saints can cover

If New Orleans is going to succeed in the passing game as the season goes along, wide receiver Chris Olave needs to make more chunk plays down the field. Despite having 15 targets last week against Jacksonville, Olave caught seven passes for 57 yards and hasn't recorded a catch longer than 40 yards since Week 2. On the season, the Saints' No. 1 receiver has 39 receptions for 471 yards and one score. With Michael Thomas the team's primary underneath receiver, New Orleans would be better served sending Olave on longer routes.

Since he returned from a three-game suspension, the Saints are peppering running back Alvin Kamara with touches. In four games, Kamara has rushed 69 times for 261 yards and a score while catching 35 of 39 targets for 177 yards. Quarterback Derek Carr checks down to Kamara almost too often, including 12 times for 91 yards against the Jaguars. Against a middling Colts pass defense giving up 232.6 yards per game, taking some chances down the field might benefit the Saints this week. See which team to pick here.

Why the Colts can cover

Running back Jonathan Taylor looks back to his old self as evidenced by an 18 carry, 75 yard rushing day in Week 7 with three catches for 45 yards. He also found the end zone for the first time this season last week. In his first two games back from injury and with a new long term deal under his belt, Taylor managed only 37 yards on the ground in Weeks 5 and 6. With fellow running back Zack Moss dealing with injuries this week, Taylor may get even more touches against the stingy Saints rushing defense (98.7 yards allowed on the ground per game).

Quarterback Gardner Minshew has the reigns of the Indianapolis offense likely for the rest of the season with rookie phenom Anthony Richardson likely out for the rest of 2023 after shoulder surgery. Minshew threw for 305 yards against Cleveland and accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. With a solid duo of top receivers in Michael Pittman, Jr. (2-83-1 last week) and Josh Downs (5-125-1), Indianapolis should remain potent offensively throughout the remainder of 2023. See which team to pick here.

How to make Saints vs. Colts picks

The model has simulated Colts vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Colts vs. Saints pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Colts on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Colts vs. Saints spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 173-122 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.