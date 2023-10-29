The Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints look to get back to .500 as they battle on Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIV. Indianapolis (3-4) fell to Cleveland last Sunday, 39-38, while New Orleans' (3-4) rally against Jacksonville last Thursday night came up short in a 31-24 defeat. The Saints have won the last four meetings between these teams. Indianapolis is 4-3 against the spread, while New Orleans is 1-5-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a 2-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Saints odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 43.5. Before making any Saints vs. Colts picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Colts and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 8 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Saints:

Colts vs. Saints spread: Saints -2

Colts vs. Saints over/under: 43.5 points

Colts vs. Saints money line: Colts +111, Saints -131

Colts vs. Saints picks: See picks at SportsLine

Colts vs. Saints live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Saints can cover

If the Saints are to turn their season around, they must improve their downfield passing game. Second-year wide receiver Chris Olave had 15 targets in Week 7 but only caught seven of those passes for 57 yards. He hasn't recorded a reception longer than 40 yards since Week 2 despite being the team's best playmaker. On the season, the Saints' primary wide receiver has 39 receptions for 471 yards and one score. With former All-Pro Michael Thomas operating as the team's primary underneath receiver, New Orleans would be better served sending Olave on deeper routes.

New Orleans has gladly welcomed back the return of Alvin Kamara from a suspension in which he missed the first three games of the 2023 season. In the four games since, Kamara has 69 rushes for 261 yards and 35 receptions for 177 yards. His volume is significant and quarterback Derek Carr's tendency to check down often to the Saints' top RB doesn't seem like it will slow down any time soon. See which team to pick here.

Why the Colts can cover

Running back Jonathan Taylor looks back to his old self as evidenced by an 18 carry, 75 yard rushing day in Week 7 with three catches for 45 yards. He also found the end zone for the first time this season last week. In his first two games back from injury and with a new long-term deal under his belt, Taylor managed only 37 yards on the ground in Weeks 5 and 6. With fellow running back Zack Moss dealing with injuries this week, Taylor may get even more touches against the stingy Saints rushing defense (98.7 yards allowed on the ground per game).

Quarterback Gardner Minshew has the reigns of the Indianapolis offense likely for the rest of the season with rookie phenom Anthony Richardson likely out for the rest of 2023 after shoulder surgery. Minshew threw for 305 yards against Cleveland and accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. With a solid duo of top receivers in Michael Pittman, Jr. (2-83-1 last week) and Josh Downs (5-125-1), Indianapolis should remain potent offensively throughout the remainder of 2023. See which team to pick here.

How to make Saints vs. Colts picks

The model has simulated Colts vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Colts vs. Saints pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Colts on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Colts vs. Saints spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 173-122 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.