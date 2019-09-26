Saints vs. Cowboys: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 2-1-0; Dallas 3-0-0

What to Know

Dallas will take on New Orleans at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The game is expected to be a close one, with Dallas going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

The Dallas offense decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite 88 yards in penalties. The Cowboys took their contest against Miami by a conclusive 31-6 score. Dallas can attribute much of their success to RB Tony Pollard, who rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. Pollard didn't help his team much against Washington two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, New Orleans won the last time they faced Seattle, and things went their way last week, too. New Orleans managed a 33-27 win over Seattle.

Their wins bumped the Cowboys to 3-0 and the Saints to 2-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cowboys rank second in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 13 on the season. Less enviably, the Saints are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 11 on the season. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBC

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Saints.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

New Orleans and Dallas both have one win in their last two games.