Saints vs. Cowboys odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 13-2 roll

The New Orleans Saints try to make it 11 in a row when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium. In the midst of a three-game winning streak, the Cowboys are tied with the Redskins atop the NFC East, while the Saints lead the NFC South by four games. Both New Orleans and Dallas are coming off Thanksgiving Day wins against divisional rivals. Bookmakers list New Orleans as a seven-point road favorite, while the Over-Under has been dropping throughout the week and stands at 51.5 in the latest Saints vs. Cowboys odds.

The model has factored in that quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas form a seemingly unstoppable combo. The third-year receiver has already racked up a 1,000-yard season and has found the end zone eight times. Brees is an MVP front-runner with 3,135 passing yards and 29 touchdown tosses against only two interceptions. He also has three more scores rushing.

But New Orleans doesn't rely solely on Brees to lead it to victory each week. Running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram allow the Saints to employ a balanced offense that generates 417 yards per game. Kamara is among the league leaders in yards from scrimmage with 1,225, while Ingram nets 4.9 yards per carry. The pair has combined for 20 touchdowns.

But just because the Saints have been lights-out on offense doesn't mean they'll cover on Thursday Night Football, especially against a top-10 defense like the Cowboys, who are yielding only 331 yards per game.

The model also knows the Cowboys' offensive line is humming again, allowing star rusher Ezekiel Elliott and his backfield mates to pick up a whopping 4.9 yards per carry. Zeke leads the NFL with 1,074 rushing yards. He has six 100-yard games this season to go with eight total touchdowns. He's also become a sharp weapon out of the backfield with 47 receptions for 363 yards.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, coming off a two-touchdown Thanksgiving performance against the Redskins, has run in scores each of the last three weeks.

