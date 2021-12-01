The Dallas Cowboys (7-4) will visit the New Orleans Saints (5-6) in a primetime showdown on Thursday Night Football. Both squads are looking to bounce back from losses on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys lost in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-33, while the Saints couldn't keep up with the Buffalo Bills and fell 31-6.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 47.5.

Saints vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -4.5

Saints vs. Cowboys over-under: 47.5 points

Saints vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -210, Saints +175

DAL: Cowboys have covered six straight games against NFC opponents

NO: Under is 9-1-1 in Saints' last 11 Thursday games



Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas was without receivers Amari Cooper (COVID-19) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) in their loss to the Raiders but still had a successful today on offense. Dallas scored 33 points and finished with 437 total yards of offense. Receivers Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson stepped up in the absence of the aforementioned Cooper and Lamb.

Gallup racked up a season-high 106 yards on five receptions, and Wilson was right behind him with seven receptions for 104 yards. This duo flashed their ability to step up when needed and make critical catches downfield. Running back Tony Pollard also had a 100-yard kickoff return for a score.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans trots out the 12th ranked total defense and allows 343.7 total yards per game. The Saints have one of the best run defenses in the league, allowing 91.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks third. Linebacker Demario Davis leads the team with 76 total tackles, including 51 solo. Davis also leads the team with 11 tackles for loss.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is sixth on the team in stops with 42. He has recorded a team-high 11 pass deflections as well. Safety Marcus Williams has been flying around for New Orleans. He is third on the team with 56 total tackles while coming away with two interceptions. All three players recorded at least five total tackles in the loss to Buffalo and will look to cause havoc for Dallas.

