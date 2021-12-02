Two teams coming off Thanksgiving Day losses will meet on Thursday Night Football as the Saints (5-6) host the Cowboys (7-4). Dallas has lost three of four and is dealing with injuries and absences, including head coach Mike McCarthy (COVID-19), who will not be in attendance. New Orleans has lost four straight, and another defeat would be the Saints' longest ever losing streak under Sean Payton. Various key players who missed last Thursday's games are hoping to return, including Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb for Dallas, as well as Mark Ingram for New Orleans.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by six points in the latest Saints vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 46. Before you lock in any Cowboys vs. Saints picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saints vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -6

Saints vs. Cowboys over-under: 46 points

Saints vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -250, Saints +205

DAL: Cowboys have covered six straight games against NFC opponents

NO: Under is 9-1-1 in Saints' last 11 Thursday games



Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has several young studs on the defensive side of the ball. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has been a monster this season and is second on the team with 67 total tackles while securing a team-high 15 tackles for loss. Parsons is also first among rookies with nine sacks on the year. The Penn State product has logged a sack in four consecutive games.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs has been a ball hawk for the defense. He leads the NFL with eight interceptions and is tied for second with 13 pass deflections. The Alabama product snagged an interception in the first six games of the season. Diggs and Parsons have flashed plenty of big-play ability for Dallas and will try to continue their standout campaigns on Thursday Night Football against Taysom Hill and the Saints.

Why the Saints can cover

After stagnant play from the offense, the Saints appear ready to turn to Taysom Hill under center after he took first-team practice reps ahead of Trevor Siemian. Hill's presence would make New Orleans multi-dimensional on offense after defenses loaded the box to shut down the run game. The Saints won three of the four games Hill started at QB last season and went 3-1 against the spread.

The Saints' defense will also benefit from not being put in precarious positions by a struggling offense, and that side of the ball has been the strongest unit for New Orleans all year. Defensive end Marcus Davenport has 4.5 sacks over the last three games and will go up against a backup offensive tackle after Terence Steele was placed on the COVID-19 list. Dak Prescott has been taken down six times over the last two games, so Davenport and Cameron Jordan could wreak havoc in Dallas' backfield.

