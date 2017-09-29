Saints vs. Dolphins in London: Picks, how to watch and stream game on NFL Sunday

We can effectively say that this is not a must-win game anymore. It is very much a "you probably would like to win this" game, however, with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins both overcorrecting in Week 3 to change our opinions of them early in this 2017 season.

The Saints looked ready to pack it in for the season and perhaps end up worse than the 7-9 record we've come to know from Drew Brees and Sean Payton the last few years. They showed serious life in Charlotte and gave new hope to a bounceback season.

The Dolphins dealt with a natural disaster and still took care of business in Los Angeles, spoiling the Los Angeles Chargers ' home debut. They were going to steamroll the terrible New York Jets , and then the Jets ... steamrolled the Dolphins? That actually happened.

Professional football is a hard thing to predict and we could get some pretty unpredictable football for breakfast on Sunday with a second-straight matchup in London for Week 4.

Can the Dolphins overcome their travel situation?

Hurricane Irma had devastating effects on the state of Florida, the ramifications of which are still being felt. Although football is always secondary in these things, the storm did matter for the Dolphins, who were forced into taking a Week 1 bye as a result of the NFL cancelling their game in Miami against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . What resulted was the Dolphins not playing a home game in the month of September and thus spending two weeks in Los Angeles before playing the Chargers (a win), a quick trip to New York to play the Jets (a loss) and now a quick trip to London to play the Saints (TBD). That is, as colleague Dave Richard put it on Fantasy Football Today, a brutal schedule for a businessman. It's horrific for a football player.

Another colleague of mine, John Breech, breaks down the most miles traveled by each NFL team each year. The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel 6,818 miles for the entire season. The Dolphins went home in between the game to New York, meaning will have traveled roughly 7,430 miles once they land in London. Add in a return trip from Wembley Stadium and you're staring down close to 12,000 miles of travel without even counting them being displaced by the hurricane. Woof.

Can the Saints continue to protect Drew Brees?

For the first two weeks of the season, the biggest concern for New Orleans wasn't the defense. Well, maybe that was the biggest concern, but the defense is always bad for the Saints.

The real concern was the inability to shore up protection for Drew Brees on the interior of the offensive line. Brees getting pressured by the Minnesota Vikings wasn't surprising, but the quarterback getting banged around by the New England Patriots was a concern and the primary reason many people loved the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Kudos to the Saints offensive line for holding up really well, and credit to Sean Payton for utilizing the screen game as well as a heavy dose of play action to keep the Panthers on their heels.

This is actually an easier matchup for New Orleans, even with the presence of Ndamukong Suh on the Dolphins' defensive line. If the Saints can keep Suh and Co. from wrecking havoc on Brees' tidy little pockets, it will set up the downfield plays and allow Ted Ginn and Michael Thomas to pick up chunk yardage.

Will the Dolphins feature Jay Ajayi heavily?

This is a homecoming for one of the rare London-born NFL players in the league, with Jay Ajayi headed home to play on the pitch in front of whatever soccer people call a crowd. Patrons? Hooligans? Whatever, you get the point -- Ajayi should be motivated. And the Dolphins should be enthused about feeding him the rock heavily in this game.

During Carolina's first drive against the Saints last week, the Panthers picked up 5.2 yards per carry, which featured 10 rushes. They were gashing New Orleans on the ground. Then the Panthers decided to, for whatever reason, feature a ton of Cam Newton utilizing his surgically repaired right arm. Carolina only ran the ball 12 more times over the course of the game and, somewhat unsurprisingly, lost. The Dolphins would be wise to hammer the ball over and over and let Ajayi be a wrecking ball in front of his home crowd.

Who will win?

I am contractually obligated to give you Pete Prisco's pick, which can be dangerous. But in this case I actually agree with Pete! We're both picking the Dolphins to cover and to win outright, and we are the only two members doing so on the CBS Sports NFL Experts Picks page.

You know my reasoning, here's what Pete, who has the Dolphins winning 23-16, thinks:

The Dolphins were dreadful Sunday against the Jets, and now must travel after being on the road twice to open the season. That's brutal. The Saints are playing on the road for a second consecutive week, so it evens out some. I think Miami will get back on track here and be able to move the football on the ground to keep Drew Brees off the field. Dolphins take it.

