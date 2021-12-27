Who's Playing

Miami @ New Orleans

Current Records: Miami 7-7; New Orleans 7-7

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the New Orleans Saints will compete for holiday cheer at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Caesars Superdome. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Jets last week, winning 31-24. The Dolphins' RB Duke Johnson looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 107 yards on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, the Saints had a touchdown and change to spare in a 9 to nothing victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. New Orleans couldn't find the end zone and got their points from three field goals. That receiving effort made it the first game that Callaway has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Brett Maher delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 7-7. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical matchup.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dolphins are fifth worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 86.6 on average. The Saints have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 207.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.