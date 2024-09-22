Saints vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 3 game

The showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints is underway at the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome, as the Eagles are looking to avenge a Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while the Saints look to continue their torrid start to the season.

The Saints have scored on 16 of 21 drives this season, the highest rate (76.2%) by any team through two games dating back to 2000. They have scored on Derek Carr's first 15 drives this season -- the longest streak by any quarterback to begin a season since at least 1978. The Saints have 44+ points in three straight games dating back to last season and have 91 points through two games, tied for the fourth-most through two games in NFL history. Derek Carr has a 100+ passer rating in six straight games, the longest streak of his career.

The Eagles defense has picked up where it let off last season, allowing a league worst 6.4 yards per carry and ranking 28th in sack percentage at 4.5%. The offense will be without A.J. Brown (hamstring) for the second straight week and Jalen Hurts has 24 giveaways in his last 19 games -- tied for the most in the NFL.

For all the updates from this showdown in the SuperDome, stay pinned to the live blog below!

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

