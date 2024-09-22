Saints vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 3 game

There aren't many players in the NFL that stop Rashid Shaheed on a deep ball. Quinyon Mitchell just did.
Ball a bit underthrown by Derek Carr, but Mitchell still has to make the play. Eagles rookie CB is good.
The showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints is underway at the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome, as the Eagles are looking to avenge a Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while the Saints look to continue their torrid start to the season.
The Saints have scored on 16 of 21 drives this season, the highest rate (76.2%) by any team through two games dating back to 2000. They have scored on Derek Carr's first 15 drives this season -- the longest streak by any quarterback to begin a season since at least 1978. The Saints have 44+ points in three straight games dating back to last season and have 91 points through two games, tied for the fourth-most through two games in NFL history. Derek Carr has a 100+ passer rating in six straight games, the longest streak of his career.
The Eagles defense has picked up where it let off last season, allowing a league worst 6.4 yards per carry and ranking 28th in sack percentage at 4.5%. The offense will be without A.J. Brown (hamstring) for the second straight week and Jalen Hurts has 24 giveaways in his last 19 games -- tied for the most in the NFL.
For all the updates from this showdown in the SuperDome, stay pinned to the live blog below!
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Odds: Saints -2.5, O/U 49.5
Jalen Hurts' 7 straight regular season games with an INT is the most by any Eagles QB since Ty Detmer in 1996. Detmer's tenure as a starting QB didn't last long after that skid (was benched early in 1997 season).
That's 2 turnovers this half for Jalen Hurts.
Hurts has 26 giveaways in his last 19 games -- most in the #NFL.
Turnover machine.
The Eagles have Tyler Steen in for Mekhi Becton at RG in right now.
Britain Covey with an 11-yard gain. The Eagles are moving the ball again. Need to get points on this drive. Defense doing an excellent job.
Hurts has seven straight games with an INT.
Jalen Hurts has 25 giveaways in his last 19 games (dating back to start of last year). 5 already this year.
Hurts is a turnover machine. There's enough evidence to back that up.
Longest pass catch by Dallas Goedert since a 49-yard reception in Week 5 against the Rams last year.
That one went for 44.
The Saints haven't punted in the first half all seaosn.
Until today. It's Week 3.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson took that pass away from Rashid Shaheed.
Shaheed actually caught it, but CJGJ broke it up when he was trying to complete the catch.
Pass rush much better that series. Saints go 3-and-out.
And that's the Jordan Davis the Eagles were expecting. 5-technique works for Eagles defense.
What the Saints just did, that's how you get pressure on a QB.
Saints brought the blitz and got home. Eagles go 3-and-out.
Hurts lost 3 on a run and was sacked. No Saquon touches this drive.
The Eagles defense has held opponents to 2-of-8 in the red zone this season (25%).
Jalen Carter batted a 3rd-and-15 pass from Derek Carr.
Still no pressure on the edge, but Carter easily was able to get an incompletion from Carr.
The Saints have scored on all 16 of Derek Carr's possessions this year. Just a FG on this opening drive.
The Eagles get no pressure on the edge. None.
3rd-and-8. Easy completion for a 1st down.
3rd-and-9. Easy completion for a 1st down.
Saints in red zone.
Erik McCoy limped off the field on the second play of the game. Saints are down their starting center.
The Saints crowd was loud when C.J. Gardner-Johnson tackled Alvin Kamara.
They thought it was a late hit. Sure sounded like it on the TV broadcast (the crowd noise).
Nakobe Dean with the opening tackle on Alvin Kamara. Eagles defense takes the field first.
Devin White a healthy scratch again. In case anyone wants to know one reason why:
This is the challenge the Eagles are in for today.
The Saints have scored on 16 of 21 drives this season, the highest rate (76.2%) by any team through the first 2 games this century.
The Saints have scored on Derek Carr's first 15 drives this season -- the longest streak by any QB to begin a season since at least 1978.
The Saints have scored 44+ points in 3 straight games, tied for the longest streak in NFL history.
Something to watch for with CJGJ today. He's facing his former team today and is back in the SuperDome for the first time since the trade.
Bryce Huff and Nolan Smith have a combined 0 sacks and 0 QB hits through 2 games (5 pressures).
That number must improve if the Eagles are going to stop the Saints today.
For those wondering, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is ACTIVE. Gardner-Johnson told Eagles reporters on Friday he'll "See ya Sunday." That was a good sign he was playing, even if he didn't speak with reporters.
Good afternoon everyone. Here for Eagles and Saints updates for CBS Sports with you guys. First we'll start with the inactives.
