Saints vs. Eagles odds, line: Picks and predictions from proven expert who's 15-5 on New Orleans games

Having already scored 40 points five times, the high-flying New Orleans Saints host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a must-win game for the defending Super Bowl champs. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is at 4:25 p.m. ET. New Orleans (8-1) won its eighth straight last week, destroying the Bengals 51-14. Meanwhile, Philadelphia (4-5) suffered a crucial division loss at home, 27-20 to the Cowboys. Sportsbooks list New Orleans as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Eagles odds after the spread moved as high as nine. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 56.5, up 2.5 from the open and the second-highest total on the Week 11 NFL schedule. Before you make any Eagles vs. Saints picks, you have to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

Hartstein knows the Saints lead the NFL in scoring (36.7) while averaging a healthy 6.3 yards per play, which ranks sixth. At age 39, Drew Brees is perhaps playing his best football ever. He's hit 77.3 percent of his throws for 2,601 yards and 21 touchdowns against one interception, while also rushing for three scores. Against Cincinnati, he fired just three incomplete passes.

Wideout Michael Thomas has 78 catches, second-most in NFL history after nine games, and do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara already has 14 touchdowns. And on defense, the Saints have cranked it up. During their eight-game winning streak, they've held five opponents to 20 or fewer points, including 14 to the Bengals in Cincinnati last week.

But just because the Saints have covered seven straight games doesn't mean they'll do it again against a desperate team with a championship pedigree.

Philly has not been an underdog all season, an indication of their prodigious talent. And the Eagles are 7-3 against the spread following a straight-up loss.

They'll look to slow down Brees with a proud defense that ranks sixth in points allowed (20.3 per game). If the game turns into a shootout, quarterback Carson Wentz has shown he can keep up. He's thrown 14 touchdowns against two interceptions over his last six outings and averages 307 passing yards per game this season. Zach Ertz leads all tight ends with 789 receiving yards and is coming off a monster performance in which he torched the Cowboys for 14 grabs, 145 yards and two touchdowns.

