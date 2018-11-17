Saints vs. Eagles odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 15-5 on New Orleans games

The streaking Saints aim for their ninth straight win when they host the defending Super Bowl-champion Eagles on Sunday. It's a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans looks unstoppable right now, having scored the ninth-most points in NFL history through nine games (331). They lit up the scoreboard for 45 and 51 points the last two weeks. At 4-5, the Eagles face a must-win scenario if they hope to defend their crown, so they'll be highly motivated. Sportsbooks list New Orleans as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Saints odds after the line moved as high as nine. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 56, up from an open of 54. Before you make any Eagles vs. Saints picks, listen to what Larry Hartstein has to say.

Hartstein knows that New Orleans is averaging 37.3 points at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which would be the fifth-most in NFL history at home. Quarterback Drew Brees is completing 77.3 percent of his throws and has accounted for 24 touchdowns against only one turnover.

With an array of weapons including wideout Michael Thomas and running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, Brees knows this is his golden chance for a second Super Bowl ring.

But just because the Saints have covered seven straight games doesn't mean they'll do it again against a desperate team with a championship pedigree.

Philly has not been an underdog all season, an indication of their prodigious talent. And the Eagles are 7-3 against the spread following a straight-up loss.

They'll look to slow down Brees with a proud defense that ranks sixth in points allowed (20.3 per game). If the game turns into a shootout, quarterback Carson Wentz has shown he can keep up. He's thrown 14 touchdowns against two interceptions over his last six outings and averages 307 passing yards per game this season. Zach Ertz leads all tight ends with 789 receiving yards and is coming off a monster performance in which he torched the Cowboys for 14 grabs, 145 yards and two touchdowns.

