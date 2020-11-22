Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New Orleans

Current Records: Atlanta 3-6; New Orleans 7-2

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are even-steven against one another since September of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Saints and Atlanta will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Falcons winning the first 26-9 on the road and New Orleans taking the second 26-18.

New Orleans was able to grind out a solid win over the San Francisco 49ers last week, winning 27-13. New Orleans' RB Alvin Kamara did his thing and punched in two rushing touchdowns in addition to catching seven passes for one TD and 83 yards.

New Orleans' defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Patrick Robinson and SS Malcolm Jenkins.

Meanwhile, the Falcons picked up a 34-27 victory over the Denver Broncos two weeks ago. It was another big night for Atlanta's QB Matt Ryan, who passed for three TDs and 284 yards on 35 attempts. Ryan's 51-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Olamide Zaccheaus in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

The Saints are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 7-2 and Atlanta to 3-6. New Orleans has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 30.11 points per game. We'll see if the Falcons can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $135.00

Odds

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against Atlanta.