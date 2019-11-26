Saints vs. Falcons odds, line: 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions from model on 93-63 roll

It's a battle between NFC South rivals when the New Orleans Saints visit the Atlanta Falcons for a prime-time NFL Thanksgiving Day showdown on Thursday night. The Saints have won seven of their last eight despite being without star quarterback Drew Brees for six weeks while he recovered from a thumb injury. They squeaked past the Panthers 34-31 with a last-second field goal on Sunday to open up a four-game lead in the division. The Falcons stumbled to a 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay after a two-game win streak, which included a 26-9 demolition of New Orleans in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. New Orleans is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Falcons odds, while the over-under is 49. Before you make your Falcons vs. Saints picks and NFL Thanksgiving Day predictions, listen to the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The model has set its sights on Saints vs. Falcons. The model is leaning over, and has generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that is hitting in more than 60 percent of simulations.

Saints vs. Falcons spread: New Orleans -6.5

Saints vs. Falcons over-under: 49

Saints vs. Falcons money line: New Orleans -310, Atlanta +255

NO: WR Michael Thomas has at least 89 yards in 10 of 11 games.

ATL: WR Calvin Ridley has 14 catches for 228 yards the past two games.

The model knows the Saints are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game. They amassed 418 in the victory against Carolina and Brees threw for 311 and three touchdowns. The veteran is completing 75.7 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,607 yards in six games. Receiver Michael Thomas has 104 receptions for 1,242 yards, both league highs.

New Orleans' defense showed holes against Carolina, but it's third in the NFL against the run at 88.5 yards per game and allows an average of just 20.9 points.The Saints are plus-eight in turnover margin and have 15 takeaways. Cornerback Marcus Williams has four interceptions, and safety Vonn Bell has recovered four fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. Cameron Jordan has 9.5 sacks and a fumble recovery, and fellow defensive end Marcus Davenport has four sacks.

New Orleans has been tough to beat this season.

Atlanta is 7-3 in its last 10 games played on Thursdays, and the defense started a major turnaround in the victory against the Saints. The Falcons sacked Brees six times and had six more the following week against Carolina. Grady Jarrett leads the team with 5.5 sacks, while Adrian Clayborn and Vic Beasley each have four. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has been a playmaker, leading the team with 96 tackles, intercepting two passes and adding a sack and a forced fumble.

Quarterback Matt Ryan has been a strong presence for the Falcons' offense for more than a decade. Ryan has passed for 2,934 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, completing 67 percent of his passes. Wide receiver Julio Jones, who injured his shoulder Sunday but returned to the game, leads the team with 64 catches for 950 yards. If Jones is limited, Ryan will turn to Calvin Ridley, who has 50 receptions for 699 yards and six touchdowns.

The model predicts Saints vs. Falcons during the 2019 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule with one side of the spread hitting in over 60 percent of simulations.