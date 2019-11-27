Saints vs. Falcons odds, line: 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions from proven model on 93-63 roll

The Saints will be looking for revenge when New Orleans visits the Atlanta Falcons for a prime-time NFL Thanksgiving Day showdown on Thursday night. The Falcons handed the Saints their only loss in their last nine games when they sacked Drew Brees six times in a 26-9 victory in Week 10. Brees and receiver Michael Thomas hooked up 13 times for 152 yards in that contest, but the running game and defense failed to do their part. This is the fourth straight division game for the Saints (9-2), who beat Carolina on a last-second field goal on Sunday. The Falcons, meanwhile, dropped to 3-8 with a 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. New Orleans is a seven-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Falcons odds, while the over-under is 48.5. Before you make any Saints vs. Falcons picks, you really need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 13 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 31-20 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 93-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Falcons. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and has generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that is hitting in more than 60 percent of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Saints vs. Falcons:

Saints vs. Falcons spread: New Orleans -7

Saints vs. Falcons over-under: 48.5

Saints vs. Falcons money line: New Orleans -310, Atlanta +255

NO: WR Michael Thomas has at least 89 yards in 10 of 11 games.

ATL: WR Calvin Ridley has 14 catches for 228 yards the past two games.

The model has taken into account that the Saints are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight conference games, and Brees hasn't missed a beat since his return from thumb surgery. Having a top receiver like Thomas, who leads the NFL in both receptions (124) and yards (1,242) certainly helps. Brees can also rely on Alvin Kamara, who's racked up 526 rushing yards and 421 receiving yards this season.

The Saints are also 24-8 against the spread in their last 32 road games, and they'll want to silence the Atlanta crowd quickly. The defense is stout against the run, so it will likely to fall on Matt Ryan to beat them. Ryan has been sacked 29 times, so Cameron Jordan (9.5 sacks) should be able to rattle him. Linebacker Demario Davis has been disruptive all season, leading the Saints with 80 tackles, breaking up nine passes and adding an interception and two sacks.

New Orleans has been tough to beat this season, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Falcons vs. Saints spread on Thanksgiving.

Atlanta is 7-3 in its last 10 games played on Thursdays, and the defense started a major turnaround in the victory against the Saints. The Falcons sacked Brees six times and had six more the following week against Carolina. Grady Jarrett leads the team with 5.5 sacks, while Adrian Clayborn and Vic Beasley each have four. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has been a playmaker, leading the team with 96 tackles, intercepting two passes and adding a sack and a forced fumble.

Quarterback Matt Ryan has been a strong presence for the Falcons' offense for more than a decade. Ryan has passed for 2,934 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, completing 67 percent of his passes. Wide receiver Julio Jones, who injured his shoulder Sunday but returned to the game, leads the team with 64 catches for 950 yards. If Jones is limited, Ryan will turn to Calvin Ridley, who has 50 receptions for 699 yards and six touchdowns.

So who wins Saints vs. Falcons during the 2019 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Saints vs. Falcons spread you should be all over on Thursday, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.