The New Orleans Saints will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South battle on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans was shut out in a loss at San Francisco before losing to Tampa Bay in a 17-16 final. Atlanta has lost four of its last five games, including a 19-16 setback against Pittsburgh its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. New Orleans is favored by 4 points in the latest Saints vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 43.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Saints vs. Falcons:

Saints vs. Falcons spread: Saints -4

Saints vs. Falcons over/under: 43.5 points

Saints vs. Falcons money line: New Orleans -210, Atlanta +175

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans will be excited to return home after losing a pair of road games, and it is also coming off its bye week. The Saints beat the Rams at home in their last home game and blew out Las Vegas in a 24-0 final three home games ago. They opened the season with a 27-26 win over Atlanta, so they will be feeling confident heading into this matchup.

The Falcons placed starting quarterback Marcus Mariota on the injured reserve, giving rookie Desmond Ridder the chance to make his first start. He has zero career NFL completions, making this a high-stakes moment to make the first start of his career. New Orleans continues to roll with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who leads the No. 11 passing attack in the NFL.

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta is still sitting in an excellent position to make the playoffs, despite coming into this game with a 5-8 record. The Falcons are just one game back of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay with four games remaining, and they will face the Buccaneers in the final week of the regular season. Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters that he has confidence in Ridder, even though he has not completed a pass this season.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara had a strong stretch of games in the middle of the season, but he has now gone five straight games without going over 90 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, Atlanta rookie running back Tyler Allgeier ranks second in the NFL with 5.96 yards per carry over the last six weeks. He is racking up 4.09 yards per carry after contact, so he is going to be difficult to slow down on Sunday.

How to make Falcons vs. Saints picks

