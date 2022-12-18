The Atlanta Falcons will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they return from their bye week to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta is coming off consecutive narrow losses to Washington and Pittsburgh, but the Falcons are only one game back of Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings. New Orleans has a chance to sweep the season series between these rivals after picking up a 27-26 win in the first meeting, outscoring Atlanta 17-3 in the fourth quarter of that game.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. New Orleans is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 43. Before entering any Falcons vs. Saints picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model is also a sizzling 21-5 on straight-up NFL picks over the past two weeks. The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Falcons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Saints vs. Falcons:

Saints vs. Falcons spread: Saints -4.5

Saints vs. Falcons over/under: 43 points

Saints vs. Falcons money line: New Orleans -215, Atlanta +178

Saints vs. Falcons picks: See picks here

Why the Saints can cover

Atlanta is turning to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who is making the first start of his career. The Falcons will have to rely heavily on their rushing attack, which will allow New Orleans to stack the box defensively. The Saints held the lead for most of their game against Tampa Bay their last time out, but they ultimately gave it up in the final moments.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton leads a passing attack that is No. 11 in the NFL, while running back Alvin Kamara remains one of the most dynamic players in the league. Atlanta is not equipped to get into a shootout with New Orleans on Sunday, which is what ultimately cost the Falcons down the stretch in the first meeting between these teams. The Saints have covered the spread in seven of the last 10 games in this rivalry, winning five of the last six matchups.

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta is still sitting in an excellent position to make the playoffs, despite coming into this game with a 5-8 record. The Falcons are just one game back of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay with four games remaining, and they will face the Buccaneers in the final week of the regular season. Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters that he has confidence in Ridder, even though he has not completed a pass this season.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara had a strong stretch of games in the middle of the season, but he has now gone five straight games without going over 90 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, Atlanta rookie running back Tyler Allgeier ranks second in the NFL with 5.96 yards per carry over the last six weeks. He is racking up 4.09 yards per carry after contact, so he is going to be difficult to slow down on Sunday.

How to make Falcons vs. Saints picks

The model has simulated Saints vs. Falcons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Falcons vs. Saints? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Saints vs. Falcons spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.