NFC South rivals will square off in the final week of the regular season as the New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday on CBS. The Saints have won three of their last four games and need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Falcons, who defeated New Orleans 24-15 in Week 12, have lost three of their last four games and dropped to 7-9 on the season.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is 1 p.m. ET. The Saints are three-point favorites in the latest Saints vs. Falcons odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 42. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Falcons vs. Saints

Saints vs. Falcons date: Sunday, Jan. 7

Saints vs. Falcons time: 1 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Falcons TV channel: CBS

Week 18 NFL picks for Falcons vs. Saints

Before tuning into Sunday's Saints vs. Falcons game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Saints vs. Falcons, the model is picking New Orleans to cover the spread. The Saints have covered in three of their last four games, in part because the defense stepped its game up in December. That aspect of New Orleans' game will come in handy against a Falcons offense that has been inconsistent all season and never found a de facto starting quarterback. A win also keeps New Orleans' slim playoff hopes alive, so they should be more desperate for a win on Sunday.

Atlanta's running game has been its best asset this season and put up a season-best 228 rush yards when these teams met up in Week 12. However, their pass game won't be able to match up to what Carr can create.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

