Saints vs. Falcons odds: Top picks, predictions from proven model on 53-36 roll

A huge NFC divisional rivalry is on tap Sunday when the New Orleans Saints head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to battle the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. After a surprising season-opening home loss to the Buccaneers, the Saints bounced back with a win over the Browns. Similarly, the Falcons shook off a Week 1 loss in Philly to down the Panthers. With both teams chasing the Bucs, this is an early must-win game for both squads.

Atlanta is a 3-point favorite, down from an opening of 4. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dipped from 54.5 to 53.5. Before you make any Saints vs. Falcons picks, check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the computer has simulated New Orleans vs. Atlanta 10,000 times to produce strong against the spread and over-under picks.

The model has factored in Drew Brees' amazing start. In his first two games, he's completing over 81 percent of his passes for 682 yards and five touchdowns. It's obvious he's on the same page as star wideout Michael Thomas, who is by far the league leader with 28 receptions. Of the 30 times Brees has targeted him, he has not come down with a reception only twice.

While New Orleans' pass-happy scheme give secondaries fits, opposing defenses also must key on Alvin Kamara. The dynamic running back has rushed for 75 yards over the first two games but is a bigger threat on screens. He's already amassed 165 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

Just because the Saints have a high-flying offense doesn't mean they'll stay within the spread on Sunday.

Devonta Freeman is ruled out for Sunday, but Atlanta has a capable backup in Tevin Coleman, who filled in admirably last week with a 107-yard performance. While not the pass-catching threat Freeman is, Coleman did snag four balls for 18 yards against the Panthers. And Atlanta still has five-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones, who has 15 catches for 233 yards this season.

These teams split last year's series, with Atlanta winning by three at home and New Orleans winning by 10 in the Superdome.

