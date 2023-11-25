The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints are set to square off in a key Week 12 NFC South battle on Sunday. Atlanta is 4-6 overall and 3-2 at home, while New Orleans is 5-5 overall and 3-3 on the road. Both teams are coming off byes in Week 11. The Falcons lost to the Arizona Cardinals 25-23 in Week 10, extending their losing streak to three games. The Saints are looking to bounce back from a 27-19 Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints lead the all-time regular season series 54-53.

Falcons vs. Saints spread: Saints -1.5

Falcons vs. Saints over/under: 41.5 points

Falcons vs. Saints money line: Saints -126, Falcons +106

What you need to know about the Falcons

Atlanta's recent rough patch got a bit rougher in its last outing, which resulted in a third straight loss. The Falcons fell just short against the Cardinals, losing by a score of 25-23. The losing side was boosted by rookie running back Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons are reverting back to Desmond Ridder as the team's starting quarterback going forward. Atlanta is 4-4 in games started by Ridder in 2023. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,740 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

What you need to know about the Saints

Meanwhile, the Saints couldn't handle the Vikings in their Week 10 matchup, falling 27-19. The Saints got a strong effort from second year wide receiver Chris Olave, who racked up 94 receiving yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury and concussion in the loss but is expected to start in this matchup.

New Orleans is one of the best defensive teams in the NFL this season. The Saints enter this matchup ranked eighth in the league in total defense (312.7 total yards allowed per game), passing defense (199.1 yards allowed per game), and points allowed per game (19.8). Linebacker Demario Davis leads the team with 73 tackles to go along with four sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

