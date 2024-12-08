The New Orleans Saints (4-8) will try to keep their slim playoff hopes afloat when they face the New York Giants (2-10) on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 21-14 loss to the Rams last week, falling two games back of Atlanta and Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings. New York is riding a seven-game losing streak after falling to Dallas on Thanksgiving in a 27-20 final. The Giants are in last place in the NFC East and are tied with the Jaguars and Raiders for the worst record in the NFL. Malik Nabers (groin) is questionable for New York.

Kickoff is set 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Saints are favored by 5 points in the latest Giants vs. Saints odds, while the over/under is 41 points per SportsLine consensus. New Orleans is a -237 money line favorite (risk $237 to win $100), while New York is a +194 underdog. Before entering any Saints vs. Giants picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 24-10 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 58-31 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on New Orleans vs. New York. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Giants vs. Saints spread: Saints -5

Giants vs. Saints over/under: 41 points

Giants vs. Saints money line: Saints -237, Giants +194

Giants vs. Saints picks: See picks here

Giants vs. Saints streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Giants can cover

New York has been competitive in most games during its losing streak, with four of its last five losses coming by one possession. The Giants lost to the Cowboys by a touchdown on Thanksgiving, as they were unable to overcome a second-quarter pick six. Quarterback Drew Lock made his first start of the season, completing 21 of 32 passes for 178 yards. Lock is making another start

Backup Tommy DeVito is dealing with a right forearm injury but is available as well. Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. leads the rushing attack with 619 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.95 yards per carry. He has gone over 100 rushing yards on four occasions this season, and the Giants have covered the spread in five of their last six games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans is getting set for its first road game since early November, when it lost to Carolina by one point. The Saints bounced back with wins over the Falcons and Browns before losing to the Rams by a touchdown last week. They are still just two games back of Atlanta and Tampa Bay in the NFC South, making this a must-win game.

Running back Alvin Kamara had 112 rushing yards on 23 carries against the Rams, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He has averaged at least four yards per carry in four of his last five games, and he is facing a New York run defense that is fourth worst in the NFL, allowing 145.8 rushing yards per game. The Giants have failed to cover the spread in all seven games during their losing streak, and they have only covered twice in their last nine games against the Saints. See which team to pick here.

How to make Giants vs. Saints picks

The model has simulated Saints vs. Giants 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New York vs. New Orleans on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Saints vs. Giants spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 204-138 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.