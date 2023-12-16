The New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants are set to square off in a cross-division NFC battle with postseason implications on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is 6-7 overall and 3-3 at home, while New York is 5-8 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Saints are in a three-way tie atop the NFC South standings and are coming off a 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Giants have won three straight and are mathematically still alive in the NFC playoff picture. New York won its last outing against the Green Bay Packers 24-22.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Saints are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Giants odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 39. Before locking in any Giants vs. Saints picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Saints vs. Giants spread: Saints -5.5

Saints vs. Giants over/under: 39 points

Saints vs. Giants money line: Saints -246, Giants +199

Saints vs. Giants live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Saints

New Orleans' three-game losing streak finally came to an end in Week 14. Everything went their way against the Panthers as the Saints notched a 28-6 win. The Saints got touchdowns from Derek Carr, Jimmy Graham and Chris Olave, and a stellar performance from their top-rated defense.

The Saints haven't been particularly effective against the spread in 2023, posting a 3-9-1 ATS record thus far. Carr has been streaky in his first season in New Orleans, completing 66.4% of his passes for 2,880 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His top target has been Olave, who enters Week 15 with 72 catches for 918 yards and four TDs.

What you need to know about the Giants

Meanwhile, New York extended its winning streak to three games with its 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 14. The Giants sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 24-22 victory over the Packers on Monday Night Football. The win kept the Giants alive in the NFC Wild Card race.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Giants to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tommy DeVito, who threw for 158 yards and a touchdown while completing 81% of his passes. Saquon Barkley was another key contributor, rushing for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

