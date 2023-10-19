The New Orleans Saints will hope to begin Week 7 of the 2023 NFL schedule with their fifth straight win in the series when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. New Orleans (3-3) is 5-2 all-time against Jacksonville, with its last defeat being a 20-19 road setback in 2003. The Jaguars (4-2), who are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, lost all three of their previous visits to the Big Easy. Both teams have question marks at quarterback, as Derek Carr is battling chest and shoulder injuries while Trevor Lawrence has a knee sprain.

Saints vs. Jaguars spread: New Orleans -2

Saints vs. Jaguars over/under: 40 points

Saints vs. Jaguars money line: New Orleans -128, Jacksonville +107

NO: Saints are 0-4-1 against the spread as favorites this season

JAX: Jaguars are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans needs to get Rashid Shaheed more involved in the offense if it hopes to extend its winning streak against Jacksonville. The 25-year-old wideout hauled in nine passes over his first two games this season, but has made a total of seven catches in his last four contests. Shaheed, who recorded more than 80 yards in a game just once as a rookie last season, accomplished the feat for the second time in 2023 last week, as he had two receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 20-13 loss at Houston.

Shaheed is fourth in the NFL with an average of 18.6 yards per reception this year, while Chris Olave leads the Saints with 32 catches and 414 yards. The 23-year-old Olave, who is dealing with a toe injury, has registered at least 86 receiving yards in four of his six games this season after amassing 96 on seven catches last week. New Orleans had six players with over 30 receiving yards against the Texans, while quarterback Derek Carr threw for 353 yards, the most he racked up in a game since recording 373 versus Dallas in Week 12 of the 2021 season while with Las Vegas. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a season-low 181 passing yards against Indianapolis last Sunday, but made a pair of touchdown tosses for the first time since the opener. One of the scoring passes went to Christian Kirk, who leads Jacksonville with 384 yards on 33 receptions. The other was hauled in by Brenton Strange, a rookie tight end who has made four catches for 34 yards since being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars are 31st in the league against the pass (270.3 yards allowed) this season, but have been strong defending the run, as they rank third with an average of 75.3 yards allowed. The club limited Indianapolis to 44 yards on the ground last weekend, marking the fourth time it has kept opponents under 100 this year. Jacksonville also had four takeaways on Sunday, with cornerback Darious Williams and safety Andre Cisco each recording their NFL-leading third interception. See which team to pick here.

