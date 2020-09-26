The Green Bay Packers will look to keep their high-powered offense going when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football. The Packers have been explosive through two weeks, averaging 42.5 points per game. Green Bay is just the fourth team in NFL history with 80 or more points and 1,000 or more net yards of offense through the first two weeks of a season. The Saints, who will once again be without top receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), are averaging 29 points and 347.5 yards per game. For the Packers, receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) has missed practice this week and is looking doubtful for Sunday.

Kickoff from the Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a three-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Packers odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 53. Before making any Packers vs. Saints picks, you need to see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 5-2 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 3 on an incredible 101-67 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Packers vs. Saints. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Saints vs. Packers:

Saints vs. Packers spread: Saints -3

Saints vs. Packers over-under: 53 points

Saints vs. Packers money line: Packers +150, Saints -170

GB: LB Rashan Gary had a career-high 1.5 sacks against Detroit in Week 2

NO: Coach Sean Payton is 4-1 all-time vs. the Packers

Why the Saints can cover

Veteran quarterback Drew Brees is the heart of the Saints' offense. On Monday at Las Vegas, Brees passed for 312 yards and one touchdown and one interception for a 91.1 rating. In seven career games against Green Bay, Brees has torched the defense, amassing 2,546 yards passing (363.7 per game) and 19 touchdowns and a 110.4 rating. He is looking for his fourth start in a row against the Packers with two touchdown passes or more.

Running back Alvin Kamara continues to be a force on the Saints offense as well. Against the Raiders, Kamara had 174 yards from scrimmage, including 79 rushing and two touchdowns. He also had nine receptions.

Kamara is seeking his fifth straight game with multiple touchdowns. Since 2017, he has had eight games with 50 or more rushing yards and 50 or more receiving yards, tied for second-most in the league.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has started the season on fire. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed for two touchdowns and had a rating of 107.6 in Week 2 against the Lions. He is looking for his third straight road game passing for 300-plus yards and throwing two or more TDs. Rodgers has 1,049 yards passing (349.7 per game) and nine total touchdowns against three interceptions for a 114.7 rating in his past three games against New Orleans.

Running back Aaron Jones continues to be a spark, as he piled up a career-high 236 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns against the Lions. He is one of four backs with 30-plus scrimmage touchdowns (32) since 2018. In the last meeting against New Orleans, he had 131 yards rushing and a rushing TD.

How to make Packers vs. Saints picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total. In fact, it says Rodgers and Brees will combine to throw four touchdowns. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Saints spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,300 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.