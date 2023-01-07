Who's Playing

Carolina @ New Orleans

Current Records: Carolina 6-10; New Orleans 7-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New Orleans Saints are heading back home. New Orleans and the Carolina Panthers will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The Saints will be strutting in after a win while Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Orleans was able to grind out a solid victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, winning 20-10. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but they got scores from CB Marshon Lattimore and QB Taysom Hill.

Meanwhile, Carolina scored first but ultimately less than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their game last week. The Panthers didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 30-24 to Tampa Bay. One thing working slightly against Carolina was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB D'Onta Foreman, who rushed for 35 yards on 13 carries.

Carolina is now 6-10 while New Orleans sits at 7-9. Neither team can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now.

New Orleans is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Saints rank third in the NFL when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 210.6 on average. Less enviably, the Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 200.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Carolina.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 16 games against Carolina.