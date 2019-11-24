Saints vs. Panthers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Saints vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 8-2; Carolina 5-5
What to Know
An NFC South battle is on tap between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Carolina now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The afternoon started off rough for Carolina last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 29-3 punch to the gut against the Atlanta Falcons. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of RB Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 70 yards on the ground on 14 carries and caught 11 passes for 121 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that McCaffrey has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, New Orleans strolled past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with points to spare, taking the game 34-17. QB Drew Brees and WR Michael Thomas were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former passed for 228 yards and three TDs on 35 attempts and the latter caught eight passes for 114 yards and one TD. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 122.40.
New Orleans' defense was a presence as well, and it collected four interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 8-2 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Orleans enters the matchup with only 85.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. As for the Panthers, they come into the contest boasting the most sacks in the league at 39. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $68.15
Odds
The Saints are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won five out of their last nine games against Carolina.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Carolina 33 vs. New Orleans 14
- Dec 17, 2018 - New Orleans 12 vs. Carolina 9
- Jan 07, 2018 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 26
- Dec 03, 2017 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 21
- Sep 24, 2017 - New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 13
- Nov 17, 2016 - Carolina 23 vs. New Orleans 20
- Oct 16, 2016 - New Orleans 41 vs. Carolina 38
- Dec 06, 2015 - Carolina 41 vs. New Orleans 38
- Sep 27, 2015 - Carolina 27 vs. New Orleans 22
