Saints vs. Panthers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Saints vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 8-2; Carolina 5-5
What to Know
An NFC South battle is on tap between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Carolina now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The afternoon started off rough for Carolina last week, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 29-3 walloping at the Atlanta Falcons' hands. The losing side was boosted by RB Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 70 yards on the ground on 14 carries and caught 11 passes for 121 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that McCaffrey has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they won 34-17. QB Drew Brees and WR Michael Thomas were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former passed for 228 yards and three TDs on 35 attempts and the latter caught eight passes for 114 yards and one TD. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 122.40.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 8-2 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Saints enter the game with only 85.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. As for Carolina, they rank first in the league when it comes to sacks, with 39 on the season. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $68.15
Odds
The Saints are a big 10-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
New Orleans have won five out of their last nine games against Carolina.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Carolina 33 vs. New Orleans 14
- Dec 17, 2018 - New Orleans 12 vs. Carolina 9
- Jan 07, 2018 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 26
- Dec 03, 2017 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 21
- Sep 24, 2017 - New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 13
- Nov 17, 2016 - Carolina 23 vs. New Orleans 20
- Oct 16, 2016 - New Orleans 41 vs. Carolina 38
- Dec 06, 2015 - Carolina 41 vs. New Orleans 38
- Sep 27, 2015 - Carolina 27 vs. New Orleans 22
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Christian McCaffrey: 16.61 points
- Alvin Kamara: 16.41 points
- Michael Thomas: 13.42 points
