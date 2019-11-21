Saints vs. Panthers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Saints vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 8-2; Carolina 5-5
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC South battle as the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Orleans winning the first 12-9 on the road and Carolina taking the second 33-14.
The afternoon started off rough for Carolina last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 29-3 punch to the gut against the Atlanta Falcons. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of RB Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 70 yards on the ground on 14 carries and caught 11 passes for 121 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that McCaffrey has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, New Orleans had enough points to win and then some against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking their contest 34-17. New Orleans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Drew Brees, who passed for 228 yards and three TDs on 35 attempts, and WR Michael Thomas, who caught eight passes for 114 yards and one TD. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 122.40.
New Orleans' defense was a presence as well, and it collected four interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 8-2 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Orleans enters the matchup with only 85.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. As for the Panthers, they come into the game boasting the most sacks in the league at 39. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
New Orleans have won five out of their last nine games against Carolina.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Carolina 33 vs. New Orleans 14
- Dec 17, 2018 - New Orleans 12 vs. Carolina 9
- Jan 07, 2018 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 26
- Dec 03, 2017 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 21
- Sep 24, 2017 - New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 13
- Nov 17, 2016 - Carolina 23 vs. New Orleans 20
- Oct 16, 2016 - New Orleans 41 vs. Carolina 38
- Dec 06, 2015 - Carolina 41 vs. New Orleans 38
- Sep 27, 2015 - Carolina 27 vs. New Orleans 22
