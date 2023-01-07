The New Orleans Saints will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has put together a late-season surge, but it has been eliminated from playoff contention. Carolina is coming off a 30-24 loss at Tampa Bay and has been eliminated from the postseason as well.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 41.5.

Saints vs. Panthers spread: Saints -3.5

Saints vs. Panthers over/under: 42 points

Saints vs. Panthers money line: New Orleans -178, Carolina +150

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans is quietly one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into the final week of the regular season, even if it has already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Saints have notched three straight wins since a 17-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 5, beating the Falcons, Browns and Eagles in their last three games. They were 3.5-point road underdogs at Cleveland and were 4.5-point underdogs at Philadelphia last week.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was extremely efficient against the Eagles, completing 18 of 22 passes for 204 yads, while running back Alvin Kamara had 16 carries for 74 yards. Defensive star Cameron Jordan had three sacks in that win, setting the Saints' career record with 115.5. New Orleans is 7-1 in its last eight games as a favorite, and it has covered the spread in four of its last six games.

Why the Panthers can cover

New Orleans was still alive for a playoff spot heading into Week 17, so the Saints had plenty of motivation to beat the Eagles. They were eliminated from the postseason later in the day when Green Bay beat Minnesota, though. New Orleans could suffer a dip in intensity on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers have put together a solid stretch of games since early November, going 4-3 in their last seven games. Those three losses all came by 10 points or less, with two of them coming against playoff teams. They beat New Orleans by eight points earlier this season, and they have covered the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings between these rivals.

