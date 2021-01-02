An NFC South battle is on tap between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is 5-10 overall and 2-5 at home, while New Orleans is 11-4 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Saints have clinched the NFC South title. They won the first meeting of the season between the teams, 27-24 in Week 7.

New Orleans is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Panthers vs. Saints odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 46.5. Before entering any Saints vs. Panthers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 23-13 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Week 17 on an incredible 119-77 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Panthers vs. Saints. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Saints vs. Panthers :

Panthers vs. Saints spread: Panthers +5.5

Panthers vs. Saints over-under: 46.5 points

Panthers vs. Saints money line: Carolina +210; New Orleans +250

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints -5.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Panthers

The Panthers scored a win over the Washington Football Team this past Sunday, 20-13. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Carolina. Curtis Samuel had a career-high 158 scrimmage yards (106 receiving) last week, his second career game with 100-plus yards. He has a career-high 930 scrimmage yards (733 receiving) and a career-high 70 receptions this season.

Robby Anderson had seven receptions and a TD catch last week. He had six catches for 74 yards in the last meeting with the Saints. He has a career-high 92 receptions for a career-best 1,056 yards. Jeremy Chinn leads all rookies with 109 tackles, the most by a Carolina. rookie since 2012. The Panthers have lost six of their last seven meetings with the Saints. Mike Davis (ankle) is doubtful for Week 17, while Christian McCaffrey (quad) is out.

What you need to know about the Saints

Meanwhile, New Orleans raced past the Minnesota Vikings last Friday in a 52-33 victory. The Saints are the No. 2 seed in the NFC entering Week 17. They can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over the Panthers combined with a Seahawks win and a Packers loss. If all three of those teams win, New Orleans will remain the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs. If the Saints win and the Seahawks and Packers lose, they will finish the regular season as the No. 3 seed. If New Orleans loses to Carolina there is no chance of earning the top seed in the conference.

The Saints will be short-handed at running back for the season finale, though, as Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington and Mike Burton have all bene ruled out due to health and safety protocols. D.J. Swearinger has also been ruled out. Marcus Williams (ankle) is out for Week 17. Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and had three TDs (two passing) vs. 0 INTs for a 118.4 rating in the Week 7 meeting. He has two-plus TD passes in three of his past four games at Carolina. Brees has nine TDs vs. two INTs for a 113 rating in four road starts this season.

How to make Saints vs. Panthers picks

The model has simulated Panthers vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Panthers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Panthers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 17 of the NFL season on an incredible 119-77 roll.