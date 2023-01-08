The New Orleans Saints were hoping to still be alive heading into Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, but they will have to settle for trying to finish the season on a four-game winning streak instead. They were officially eliminated from playoff contention last week, while Carolina was also eliminated after losing to Tampa Bay. The Panthers picked up a 22-14 win against New Orleans when these teams met in September.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 41.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Saints vs. Panthers:

Saints vs. Panthers spread: Saints -3.5

Saints vs. Panthers over/under: 41.5 points

Saints vs. Panthers money line: New Orleans -190, Carolina +158

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans is quietly one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into the final week of the regular season, even if it has already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Saints have notched three straight wins since a 17-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 5, beating the Falcons, Browns and Eagles in their last three games. They were 3.5-point road underdogs at Cleveland and were 4.5-point underdogs at Philadelphia last week.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was extremely efficient against the Eagles, completing 18 of 22 passes for 204 yads, while running back Alvin Kamara had 16 carries for 74 yards. Defensive star Cameron Jordan had three sacks in that win, setting the Saints' career record with 115.5. New Orleans is 7-1 in its last eight games as a favorite, and it has covered the spread in four of its last six games.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina has been undervalued against New Orleans over the past five seasons, covering the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings. The Panthers already picked up one win against the Saints earlier this season, and they have covered the spread in five of their last seven games coming into this matchup. The Panthers came up just short at Tampa Bay last week, but they will still be looking for a positive finish to the regular season.

New Orleans is riding a three-game winning streak, but its level should drop after being officially eliminated from playoff contention last week. The Saints have struggled against division opponents, covering the spread once in their last five tries. They do not have any reason to go all out on Sunday afternoon, so they should not be favored by more than a field goal against a team that already beat them once this season.

How to make Panthers vs. Saints picks

