The race to get out of the NFC South cellar is on in NFL Week 9 as the Carolina Panthers (1-7) host the New Orleans Saints (2-6) on CBS and Paramount+. The Panthers are still looking for their second win of the season and have dropped five straight, most recently falling 28-14 to the Denver Broncos in Week 8. Things aren't much better for the injury-riddled Saints, who dropped their sixth straight in Week 8 with a 26-8 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is 1 p.m. ET. The Saints are 7-point favorites in the latest Panthers vs. Saints odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

How to watch Saints vs. Panthers

Panthers vs. Saints date: Sunday, Nov. 3

Panthers vs. Saints time: 1 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Saints TV channel: CBS

Panthers vs. Saints streaming: Paramount+

Week 9 NFL picks for Saints vs. Panthers

Before tuning into Sunday's Panthers vs. Saints game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 13-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 194-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 48-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Panthers vs. Saints, the model is backing New Orleans to cover the spread. The Saints have cooled off significantly since their hot start to the season, which is partially due to quarterback Derek Carr being sidelined with a left oblique strain. Carr is expected to return in Week 9, which would give the Saints' offense a boost against the 31st-ranked defense in the NFL.



The Panthers already lost to the Saints in Week 1, 47-10. The team has not improved since then and they have continued to struggle on the offensive side of the ball. Carolina is averaging 281.9 yards per game this season, which ranks 29th in the league. That's a big reason why the model has New Orleans covering the spread in nearly 60% of simulations.

