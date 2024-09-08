The Carolina Panthers look to improve under new coach Dave Canales as they match up against NFC South Division rival, the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. Carolina dismissed first-year coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start, before finishing 2-15 in 2023. New Orleans went 9-8, tying for the division lead, but losing the tiebreaker and a playoff spot to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints won both meetings last season, 20-17 and 28-6, and look to defend their home turf on Sunday.

Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Saints odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 41.5. Before making any Saints vs. Panthers picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Saints vs. Panthers spread: Saints -3.5

Saints vs. Panthers over/under: 41.5 points

Saints vs. Panthers money line: Saints -196, Panthers +163

Why the Panthers can cover

Dave Canales takes over the reigns in Carolina and looks to help Bryce Young take a step forward in Year 2 of his NFL career. As a rookie, Young struggled mightily, throwing for only 2,877 yards in 16 games, will 11 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He must improve his sub-60% completion rate for Carolina to succeed in 2024.

Young has a few new wide receivers at his disposal: former Steeler Diontae Johnson and rookie Xavier Legette. Johnson is a steady slot receiver who posted a career high 1,161 yards in 2021 for Pittsburgh. Legette is a 6-foot-3 rookie from South Carolina who the Panthers took with the last pick of the first round in April's NFL Draft. If Young can succeed against a tough New Orleans defense, Carolina may turn some heads and potentially upset the Saints.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans' offense relies heavily on the success of running back Alvin Kamara, who missed the first four games of the 2023 season due to a suspension. Once he returned, Kamara combined for more than 1,100 rushing and receiving yards and scored six times. He's effective in the run game as well as through the air and should be a primary target for quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr battled injuries last season but started all 17 games, throwing for nearly 3,900 yards and 25 touchdowns. His top target is wide receiver Chris Olave, who caught 87 of his 138 targets last season. While he has topped the 1,000 yard mark in both of his NFL seasons, Olave could be due for a big jump in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's offense if his efficiency improves.

