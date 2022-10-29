Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ New Orleans

Current Records: Las Vegas 2-4; New Orleans 2-5

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders will square off against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

It was all tied up 10-10 at the half for the Raiders and the Houston Texans this past Sunday, but Las Vegas stepped up in the second half for a 38-20 win. Las Vegas' victory was all the more impressive since the Texans were averaging only 19.8 points allowed on the season. RB Josh Jacobs continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for three TDs and 143 yards on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Arizona Cardinals last week, falling 42-34. New Orleans' defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Andy Dalton, who passed for four TDs and 361 yards on 47 attempts. Dalton ended up with a passer rating of 143.70.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Las Vegas going off at just a 2-point favorite. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Las Vegas' win lifted them to 2-4 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if Las Vegas can repeat their recent success or if the Saints bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Odds

The Raiders are a slight 2-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Las Vegas have won both of the games they've played against New Orleans in the last eight years.