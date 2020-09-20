The Las Vegas Raiders open a new era as they take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. After 25 years in Oakland, the Raiders will christen Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as their new home. The Raiders (1-0) beat the Panthers at Carolina in Week 1, while the Saints topped Tampa Bay, 34-23. The Raiders will seek success that has eluded after making the postseason just once since 2003.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New Orleans, which will be without star receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Raiders odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 48.5. Before locking in any Raiders vs. Saints picks, make sure you see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,400 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It went a perfect 4-0 on top-rated NFL picks in Week 1, including calling easy covers by the Ravens and Bills. The model enters Week 2 on an incredible 100-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Raiders. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Raiders vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Raiders spread: Saints -5.5

Saints vs. Raiders over-under: 48.5 points

Saints vs. Raiders money line: Saints -230, Raiders +195

NO: LB Demario Davis had six tackles and one sack against the Buccaneers in Week 1

LV: Covered as three-point favorites at Carolina last week

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans is led by veteran quarterback Drew Brees, who started the season fast with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a Week 1 rating of 96.5. Brees has had success against the Raiders, recording 25 touchdowns, including 23 through the air, against just four interceptions for a 108.6 rating in 11 career meetings. He passed for 423 yards and four touchdowns for a 131.3 rating in his last meeting against them. He is looking for his fifth consecutive game against the Raiders with two or more TD passes and a 120-plus rating.

Also giving the Saints' offense a boost is running back Alvin Kamara, who has been reliable throughout his career. Last week against Tampa Bay, Kamara had 67 yards from scrimmage, including 51 receiving.

Since 2017, Kamara has 14 games with two or more touchdowns, second-most in the NFL. He is looking for his third straight road game with multiple rushing TDs.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas has started the season fast behind the play of quarterback Derek Carr. Carr completed 22 of 30 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown for a 107.5 rating last week at Carolina. In his last meeting against the Saints, Carr threw for 319 yards and one touchdown for a 98.5 rating. In eight home games last season, Carr threw for nine touchdowns and rushed for another against three interceptions for a 100.9 rating.

Another big factor in the Raiders' opening week win was running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed 25 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns. It was his fourth career game with two or more rushing TDs, tied for third-most in the NFL since the start of last season. He also caught four passes for 46 yards.

How to make Saints vs. Raiders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Brees will throw for two touchdowns and more than 250 yards, while Carr will throw for nearly 240 yards and matches Brees with two TD passes. It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raiders vs. Saints on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Raiders spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,400 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.