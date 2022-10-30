Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Silver and Black still have a long climb ahead of them to get out of the AFC West cellar, but Josh McDaniels' team is hopeful after pulling off a 38-20 win against the Houston Texans in Week 7. Meanwhile, the Saints are on a rollercoaster ride of their own as injuries pepper their roster and questions continue to circulate about their quarterback situation. New Orleans enters Week 8 on the heels of a 42-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS (expires 10/31/22).

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Raiders are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Saints vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 49. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Before the end of October, you can try Paramount+ for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Raiders vs. Saints

Saints vs. Raiders date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Saints vs. Raiders time: 1 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Raiders TV channel: CBS

Saints vs. Raiders streaming: Paramount+ (use code NFLONCBS for 30 days free)

Week 8 NFL picks for Raiders vs. Saints

Before tuning into Sunday's Saints vs. Raiders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Saints vs. Raiders, the model is picking New Orleans to cover the spread. There is a lot of uncertainty heading into this matchup, with the Saints having key pieces of their arsenal sidelined and with the Raiders being inconsistent to start off the season. Dennis Allen's offense will have to make due without wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, and Andy Dalton will be under center on Sunday.



An advantage that the Saints do have on Sunday is that they will have had extra rest having played the Thursday night game in Week 7 and will be playing at home. The travel and the time difference could potentially have an impact on Las Vegas, especially if running back Josh Jacobs logs another 140-plus yards this weekend. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Before the end of October, you can try out Paramount+ for free with the promo code NFLONCBS. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.