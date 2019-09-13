Saints vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from advanced model on 79-49 run

The New Orleans Saints will be looking for revenge on Sunday when they visit the Los Angeles Rams in a key early-season NFC showdown. The Rams and Saints met in last season's NFC Championship Game, won by the Rams in overtime. The Saints were driving for what could have been the winning score when a non-call on what many thought to be pass interference forced the Saints to kick a tying field goal instead of going for a winning touchdown. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the Rams lead the all-time series 42-34. Los Angeles is a two-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Rams odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Rams vs. Saints picks of your own, see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a strong 79-49 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Rams vs. Saints.

The model knows the Rams' rushing attack came out of the gates fast last week in a season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers, as running back Todd Gurley rushed 14 times for 97 yards and Malcolm Brown added 53 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Gurley, a five-year veteran, is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Wide receiver Robert Woods is also a proven weapon for Los Angeles, catching eight passes for 70 yards against the Panthers. Woods had 86 receptions a year ago for 1,219 yards and six scores.

But just because the L.A.'s offense has been explosive does not guarantee it will cover the Saints vs. Rams spread on Sunday.

That's because the Saints are led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who orchestrated a last-second drive to defeat the Houston Texans last Monday night. Brees hit on 32-of-43 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns with a QB rating of 105.8. In 10 career games against the Rams, he has thrown for 2,668 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Saints also have a one-two punch in the backfield with running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. Kamara rushed 13 times against the Texans for 97 yards, while Murray added six carries for 43 yards and one touchdown. Murray, a sixth-year veteran who has also played in Oakland and Minnesota, is in his first season with the Saints. He's rushed for 3,741 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career.

