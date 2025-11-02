For the third consecutive year, the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will meet during the regular season. These two franchises have taken different paths since their controversial 2019 NFC Championship Game, with the Saints struggling to find a new franchise quarterback while the Rams look to add another Super Bowl under Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. New Orleans is going to be in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, while Los Angeles is building towards another playoff berth. According to the latest Saints vs. Rams odds, Los Angeles is favored by 14 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Click here to bet Saints vs. Rams at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Where to bet on Saints vs. Rams

Where to watch Saints vs. Rams on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Saints vs. Rams betting preview

Odds: Rams -14, over/under 43.5

The Saints entered the year with two proven passers and after Spencer Rattler's struggles, rookie Tyler Shough is going to get his opportunity to make a mark. The Rams are coming into this contest off a bye week and will be getting star receiver Puka Nacua back. Nacua continues to rack up yards in bunches, while free agency addition Davante Adams has caught six touchdown passes to emerge as Stafford's top redzone target. L.A.'s defense should be able to throw Shough off his game and the Saints don't have the defensive stalwarts to slow down this Rams offense.

Click here to bet Saints vs. Rams at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Saints vs. Rams SGP

Rams -13.5 (-130, DraftKings)

Matthew Stafford Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-212, DraftKings)

Davante Adams anytime touchdown scorer (-115, DraftKings)

Final odds: +216 (wager $100 to win $216)

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook to wager on Saints vs. Rams and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins plus three months of NBA League Pass:

Model's Saints vs. Rams score prediction, picks

According to the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, the Saints cover the 14-point spread in 59% of simulations to earn a "B" grade. New Orleans wins in 25% of simulations to offer value as a +720 underdog (wager $100 to win $720) in the latest consensus odds. The model leans slightly to the Over on the total of 44, with it hitting in 49% of simulations.

Saints vs. Rams score prediction: Rams 28, Saints 17

Want more Week 9 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 9 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.