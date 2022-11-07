Who's Playing

Baltimore @ New Orleans

Current Records: Baltimore 5-3; New Orleans 3-5

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens are on the road again on Monday and play against the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Caesars Superdome. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Ravens didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but they still walked away with a 27-22 win. Baltimore's QB Lamar Jackson did his thing and passed for two TDs and 238 yards on 38 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 141.

Meanwhile, New Orleans got themselves on the board against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, but Las Vegas never followed suit. New Orleans made easy work of Las Vegas and carried off a 24 to nothing victory. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. New Orleans' RB Alvin Kamara was one of the most active players for the team, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching nine passes for two TDs and 96 yards.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Ravens going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Baltimore up to 5-3 and the Saints to a reciprocal 3-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Baltimore ranks second in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 165.6 on average. New Orleans has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the fourth most overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL at 23.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.