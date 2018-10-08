Saints vs. Redskins: Live updates, score, results, stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

There is a very bizarre case to be made that Drew Brees, a future first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback who blasts past 4,000 passing yards every single season, is underrated. He's never won an MVP award and on Monday night, he is very likely going to break Peyton Manning's passing yards record. The Saints and Redskins will pause the game if (read: when) it happens, and you can bet Sean Payton will be doing anything he can in order to try and get Brees over the top of the number.

Brees benefited from coming along at a time when offenses were exploding, but he has also been banged by having to play in the NFL at the same time as Peyton, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. He's never been considered the best quarterback in football, which is kind of nuts considering how good he is.

And we'll see how good he is on Monday when he gets the biggest test to date for the Saints. Washington's defense currently ranks No. 1 in the NFL after the Chiefs smoked the Jaguars on Sunday, and they've spent the past two weeks prepping for Brees and the Saints.

The Redskins should be able to score as well, with Alex Smith capably operating Jay Gruden's offense and Adrian Peterson potentially showing up for a revenge/vengeance game.

But all eyes will be on Brees as he streaks to history, with the added benefit of running back Mark Ingram getting back in the fold after his suspension. Tune in below for live updates throughout the game.

Thank you for joining us.