Saints vs. Seahawks odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from proven computer model

Saints quarterback Drew Brees underwent thumb surgery this week and is sidelined for a month-and-a-half. In his stead, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill will lead New Orleans to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Brees had only attempted five passes last week against the Rams before exiting, and Bridgewater was 17-of-30 for 165 yards in relief. Seattle is favored by four in the latest Seahawks vs. Saints odds, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5.

Last week, Seattle narrowly escaped with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-26. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 131, helping Seattle overcome two lost fumbles by running back Chris Carson.

In L.A. last week, New Orleans struggled offensively following Brees' departure. The Saints had only 244 yards of total offense, 15 first downs to L.A.'s 20, were 4-of-13 on third down. Head coach Sean Payton has yet to name Hill or Bridgewater the starter against Seattle.

The Seahawks rank fourth in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with only 57.5 on average. As for the Saints, they come into the contest boasting the most sacks in the league at nine.

