The New Orleans Saints will visit the Seattle Seahawks for a Week 3 NFL clash on Paramount+. The Saints are still looking for their first win of the season, falling to the San Francisco 49ers their last time out. They host a Seahawks side that is sitting at 1-1 after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Seattle is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Seahawks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. The Seahawks are -389 money line favorites (risk $389 to win $100), while the Saints are +306 underdogs. Before making any Seahawks vs. Saints picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Saints vs. Seahawks on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 21

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Seahawks vs. Saints betting preview

Odds: Seahawks -7.5, over/under 41.5

The Saints have finished within a score of both the 49ers and their Week 1 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals. They are also giving up as many yards per game (310.0) as they are recording on offense (311.0). Spencer Rattler had a three-touchdown outing against a San Francisco team that is dealing with a plethora of injuries and still came up short. They will be tested even further in Week 3 against Mike Macdonald's defense.



Seattle also came up short against San Francisco, but a big fourth quarter against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers got them into the win column. Sam Darnold threw two interceptions but also tallied 295 yards with two touchdowns, and a quick maneuver to avoid being sacked on third down late in the fourth quarter led to Kenneth Walker III sealing the victory with a late touchdown.

Model's Saints vs. Seahawks prediction, picks

The Saints are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games and 0-5 ATS in their last five games against the NFC West. The Seahawks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games and 1-7 ATS in their last eight games at home. Seattle has the run game and defense to get the job done at home, but the SportsLine model doesn't see them winning by a high margin. Instead, it projects New Orleans will cover the spread in 61% of simulations.

