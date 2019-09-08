Saints vs. Texans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Houston (away)

Last Season Records: New Orleans 13-3-0; Houston 11-5-0;

What to Know

New Orleans and Houston are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. After a 13-3 record in the regular season, New Orleans made it as far as the NFC conference championship last year but lost to the Rams 23-26. Likewise, Houston is coming off an 11-5 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Indianapolis 7-21.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Saints threw only seven interceptions last year, the second best among all teams in the league. As for Houston, they ranked second in forced fumbles, closing the 2018 season with 19 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

New Orleans has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:10 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:10 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.00

Odds

The Saints are a big 7 point favorite against the Texans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.