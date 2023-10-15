The New Orleans Saints look to win their third road game of 2023 as they face off against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans (3-2) crushed the Patriots, 34-0 in Week 5, while Houston (2-3) fell at the final whistle, 21-19 to Atlanta. The Saints' franchise is 0-2 lifetime at NRG Stadium and the home team is a perfect 5-0 lifetime in this series. New Orleans is 1-3-1 against the spread, while Houston is 3-2 ATS in 2023.

Saints vs. Texans spread: Saints -1.5

Saints vs. Texans over/under: 42.5 points

Saints vs. Texans money line: Saints -128, Texans +108

Why the Saints can cover

After struggling mightily and battling through a shoulder injury in Week 4's loss to Tampa Bay, Saints quarterback Derek Carr bounced back with a 183 yard, two touchdown performance against the Patriots on Sunday. Running back Alvin Kamara, in his second game back from suspension, rushed for 80 yards on 23 carries, while catching an additional three passes for 17 yards. Houston ranks in the bottom half of the NFL in rushing yards allowed (112.4), so Kamara's effectiveness could be key to securing a Saints victory.

New Orleans' defense also needs to slow down Houston's offense, as they did New England's last weekend. The Saints held Mac Jones and company to only 156 total yards and limited them to only 20 minutes and 26 seconds in time of possession. They forced three turnovers, including safety Tyrann Mathieu's 27-yard interception return to open the scoring. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston has been a pleasant surprise led by current Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, QB C.J. Stroud. In their two victories this season, the Texans have scored 30 or more points in both games, which is an impressive feat considering they only did that once during the 2022 season. In his first five NFL games, Stroud has thrown for seven scores on 1,461 yards passing and no interceptions. He has opened his NFL career with zero interceptions on 186 attempts, which is an NFL record.

Another pleasant surprise has been Houston's receiving core, despite quiet Week 5 outings, led by veterans Nico Collins (3-39-0) and Robert Woods (3-30-0), as well as rookie Tank Dell (3-57-0). The team's leading receiver against Atlanta was tight end Dalton Schultz, who caught seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. New Orleans ranks fourth against the pass this season (183 yards per game), so Stroud and his receivers will likely have to surpass those numbers in order to keep pace with an improving Saints offense. See which team to pick here.

