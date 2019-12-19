Saints vs. Titans odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 16 predictions from proven computer model

The Tennessee Titans will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is 8-6 overall and 4-3 at home, while New Orleans is 11-3 overall and 5-1 on the road. In the 2019 NFL playoff picture entering Week 16, the Saints are the No. 3 seed in the NFC, while the Titans are the last team out of the AFC playoff bracket. New Orleans is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Titans vs. Saints odds, while the over-under is set at 50.5. Before entering any Saints vs. Titans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

Now, it has simulated Saints vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in.

The Titans fell 24-21 to Houston last week, snapping a four-game streak where they had both won and covered the spread. Despite the loss, Tennessee had strong showings from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who passed for two touchdowns and 279 passing yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and receiver A.J. Brown, who caught eight passes for one TD and 114 yards. Running back Derrick Henry fought through a hamstring injury to add 86 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, New Orleans ran circles around Indianapolis last Monday, and the extra yardage (424 vs. 205) paid off in an easy 34-7 win over the Colts. New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees was slinging it as he passed for four touchdowns and 307 yards on 30 attempts. Brees ended the contest strong with a streak of 22 complete passes. He passed Peyton Manning as the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (540). Michael Thomas leads the league with 133 catches and enters this matchup just 11 short of breaking Marvin Harrison's all-time single-season record.

So who wins Saints vs. Titans? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks.