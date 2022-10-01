Who's Playing

Minnesota @ New Orleans

Current Records: Minnesota 2-1; New Orleans 1-2

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings will square off against the New Orleans Saints on the road at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota should still be riding high after a win, while the Saints will be looking to right the ship.

It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for the Vikings and the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, but Minnesota stepped up in the second half for a 28-24 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Minnesota, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR K.J. Osborn, RB Alexander Mattison, and RB Dalvin Cook. Minnesota's win came on a 28-yard TD pass from QB Kirk Cousins to Osborn with only 0:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday, falling 22-14. Like Minnesota, the Saints didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from WR Marquez Callaway and RB Mark Ingram. QB Jameis Winston ended up with a passer rating of 131.60.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Vikings going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Minnesota is now 2-1 while New Orleans sits at a mirror-image 1-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota enters the matchup with only two passing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. New Orleans is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with two passing touchdowns allowed.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London,

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, TV: NFL Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won three out of their last five games against New Orleans.