Saints vs. Vikings: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Minnesota @ New Orleans

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New Orleans Saints are heading back home. They will duke it out with the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 1:05 p.m. ET. The Saints will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of New Orleans coming into their matchup against the Carolina Panthers last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. New Orleans ended the year with a bang, routing Carolina 42-10. New Orleans QB Drew Brees was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 253 yards on 30 attempts. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 123.30.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was close but no cigar last week as they fell 21-19 to the Chicago Bears. The losing side was boosted by RB Mike Boone, who rushed for one TD and 148 yards on 17 carries. This was the first time Boone has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Saints record heading into this one is 13-3, while the Vikings now sit at 10-6. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Saints rank third in the NFL when it comes to sacks, with 51 on the season. As for the Vikings, they enter the contest with only eight rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Minnesota have won two out of their last three games against New Orleans.