Saints vs. Vikings odds, line: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from proven model on 96-65 roll

The Saints will be out for revenge when New Orleans hosts the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild-Card matchup on Sunday. New Orleans has a bitter taste in its mouth from the past two postseasons after losing to the Rams on a blown pass-interference call in the conference title game last season and being on the wrong end of the "Minneapolis Miracle" the previous year. That game ended when Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs went 61 yards for a touchdown on the game's final play to knock New Orleans out in the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Saints vs. Vikings spread: New Orleans -7.5

Saints vs. Vikings over-under: 49.5

Saints vs. Vikings money line: New Orleans -409, Minnesota +322

Saints: WR Michael Thomas had at least 89 receiving yards in 13 games.

Vikings: DE Danielle Hunter has six sacks over the past four games.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints are 11-5 against the spread this season and loaded with weapons on offense. Veteran Drew Brees is the league's career passing yardage and touchdown leader, and he has thrown for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns in 11 games. Wide receiver Michael Thomas had 149 catches in the regular season to set an NFL record, while tight end Jared Cook averages 16.4 yards on 43 catches, and each has scored nine times.

New Orleans also has talent in the backfield, with Alvin Kamara rushing for 797 yards and Latavius Murray adding 637, while Kamara also has caught 81 passes. The defense has 51 sacks, with Cameron Jordan posting 15.5, while linebacker Demario Davis has batted down 12 passes and has a team-high 111 tackles. The Saints are 17-9 against the spread after a win over the past two seasons and they won three straight to end the regular season. Despite starting on Wild Card weekend, the Saints are still 5-1 to win it all this season, according to the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds.

Why the Vikings can cover

New Orleans has the firepower to put up points, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Vikings vs. Saints spread on Sunday in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The Vikings are 5-0 against the spread after a loss, and they lost to Green Bay and Chicago to close the regular season. Their defense is sixth in the league in allowing 18.9 points per game, and the unit has 31 takeaways to help Minnesota post a plus-11 turnover margin. Safety Anthony Harris has six interceptions, while Danielle Hunter has forced three fumbles. Hunter also has 14.5 sacks, while fellow defensive end Everson Griffen has eight and Ifeadi Odenigbo has seven.

Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread this season in non-division games, and Cook (shoulder) has rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns despite playing hurt and missing two games. Diggs is the team's leading receiver with 63 catches for 1,130 yards and has developed a rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins since a Week 4 loss to Chicago caused a rift. Cousins has passed for 3,603 yards and 26 touchdowns, with just six interceptions while completing 69.1 percent of his passes.

