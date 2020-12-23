The New Orleans Saints became the first team to clinch a berth in the NFL playoff picture when they defeated Atlanta in Week 13 for their ninth consecutive victory. However, they've squandered two straight opportunities to secure the NFC South title for the fourth year in a row, suffering back-to-back three-point losses. The Saints will make their third attempt to capture the division crown when they host the Minnesota Vikings as part of the 2020 NFL Christmas Day schedule. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Drew Brees returned to the lineup last Sunday after missing four games with a punctured lung and cracked ribs, but New Orleans (10-4) dropped a 32-29 home decision to reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City. The Vikings (6-8) saw their already slim postseason hopes dwindle when they fell 33-27 to Chicago at home in Week 15. New Orleans is a seven-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Vikings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 51. Before locking in any Vikings vs. Saints picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Saints vs. Vikings spread: New Orleans -7

Saints vs. Vikings over-under: 51 points

Saints vs. Vikings money line: New Orleans -335, Minnesota +275

NO: Saints are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games against teams with losing records

MIN: Vikings have failed to cover their last five contests

Why the Saints can cover

Brees struggled against the Chiefs, completing only 15 of 34 attempts but still managing to throw three touchdown passes. The future Hall-of-Famer has 21 scoring tosses this year, marking the 17th straight season he has recorded at least that number. Brees increased his career total to 568 touchdown passes and trails Tom Brady by five for first place on the NFL's all-time list.

With Michael Thomas done for at least the remainder of the regular season, fellow wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey made his season debut in Week 15 and had two catches, including a 17-yarder for his first career TD. The 22-year-old from the University of Texas appeared in five games last season but did not have a reception.

Running back Alvin Kamara, who leads the Saints in catches (80) and receiving yards (739), hauled in his fifth scoring pass of the year to match the career-high he set in 2017 as a rookie.

Why the Vikings can cover

Dalvin Cook ran for 132 yards and a touchdown against the Bears, increasing his career highs to 1,484 and 15, respectively. The 25-year-old from Florida State has reached triple-digit yardage in three consecutive games and eight overall this season while rushing for a TD in 10 contests. Cook is the second-leading rusher in the NFL and tied for first in rushing TDs.

Justin Jefferson has been doing his best to fill the void created when Stefon Diggs was traded to Buffalo in March. Selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson leads the Vikings with 73 catches and 1,182 yards while adding seven touchdown receptions. He is eighth in the league in receiving yards after hauling in eight passes for 104 last Sunday for his sixth 100-yard performance of the year.

